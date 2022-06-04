Dana Adobe Cultural Center to hold fundraiser

The Dana Adobe Cultural Center is accepting donations Saturday morning.

It is part of their Garage Sale Fundraiser.

“So, the sale starts tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m. and we'll go until we’re tired, I guess, or until it's all gone," said Bob Weiger, the Dana Adobe Nipomo Amigos treasurer.

So far, people have donated items such as books, movies, electronics, and clothes.

Items that are donated will be sold, and the money will go towards the Adobe restoration.

The pandemic shut down the center’s operations and fundraising, so they are looking forward to all the items they may receive.