Dana Adobe announces NatureFest in April

NatureFest at the Dana Adobe is about a month away, and organizers are inviting people of all ages to come out for the event.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, aims to help the young and old reconnect with nature.

NatureFest participants can build bird feeders, dissect owl pellets and take part in guided hikes. In addition, they can watch live animal presentations, get their faces painted, and explore what local vendors and food booths have to offer.

Adult tickets cost $10. Youth ages 5 to 17 cost $3 and children four years and younger are free.

Dana Adobe is located at 671 S. Oakglen Ave. in Nipomo.

The Dana Adobe is the oldest home in San Luis Obispo County and is a registered historical site.