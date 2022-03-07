Dana Adobe & Cultural Center showcases art exhibit

The Dana Adobe & Cultural Center will be featuring an art exhibit displaying portraits of Historical California Adobes from Mar.5 to Jun. 4.

In late January, several artists painted the Dana Adobe and it will be showcased along with the other artists' work from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Monterey counties.

The Dana Adobe was one of the earliest adobe dwellings built in San Luis Obispo and its mission is to engage visitors with the stories of California's Rancho Era History by connecting them with the peoples, land, and resources to develop cultural understanding.

“It’s very important that we keep these buildings alive, they hold so much history for these places they really were instrumental for developing families and partnerships and friendships to make everything boom on the Central Coast,“ Dana Adobe and Cultural Center Executive Director Lexi Carreno said.

The Dana Cultural Center was funded by a California Nature Education grant in 2014, with construction being completed in 2016.

The center consists of exhibit space, a gift shop, Dana's office, and a commercial kitchen.