Dance school reopens in San Luis Obispo after suffering storm damage

Nexus SLO Ballroom D.C. will be celebrating its re-opening this weekend, after suffering storm damage in January.

The storm destroyed the dance floor after it was flooded by water. The dance school had to cancel classes as they worked to rebuild.

Now, more than two months later, Nexus SLO will have a grand re-opening Saturday. They will celebrate with live performances and a silent auction fundraiser.

"We have so many people who have just shown up for us, come to help us clean up like literally get dirty with us and clean and some of our teachers have started a go fund me for us and so I mean that alone is very affirming to why we opened the studio, to begin with," said owner Alicia Aragon.

The grand reopening will be held at the SLO Public Market Saturday night at 6 p.m.

