Dangerous levels of PSP toxins prompt shellfish warning from local health department

People are being urged to not eat sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo County.

The San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Health says “dangerous levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) toxins” have been detected in mussels in the county.

The toxins are naturally occurring, not destroyed by cooking and can cause illness or even death to people.

The health department says while the warning doesn’t apply to mussels, scallops, oysters or clams from approved sources, it is in addition to the annual mussel quarantine in effect through at least the end of October.

“PSP toxins affect the central nervous system, producing a tingling around the mouth and fingertips within a few minutes to a few hours after eating toxic shellfish,” the health department said in a press release. “These symptoms are typically followed by loss of balance, lack of muscular coordination, slurred speech, and difficulty swallowing. In severe poisonings, complete muscular paralysis and death from asphyxiation can occur.”

Health officials say certified shellfish harvesters and dealers are subject to “frequent mandatory testing to monitor for toxins.”

For the latest on shellfish advisories and quarantines, click here or call (800) 553-4133.