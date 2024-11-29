Danielle may be 9 years old but she is spunky and ready for her forever home

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society. This week it is 9-year-old cat Danielle's turn!

She has been in and out of the shelter since 2019 and loves naps and comfy spots looking out the window.

Like most cats she can be a little sassy but when she is in the mood for it loves a cuddle.

Head out to the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo from noon to 4 p.m. every day to meet her! Plus for the last few days of November, she is fee waived alongside all the senior pets.

Check out this link for full details on her and the other available pets at Woods!