Danielle, our Pet of the Week is full of curiosity and spunk

Every Friday we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society, This week it is Danielle's turn in the spotlight! Happy friday central coast, it is time to introduce you to our pet of the week!

This sweet eight year old domestic short-hair is almost 12 pounds of spunk and curiosity.

Her mission is to explore every nook and cranny there is to offer. The volunteers at Woods Humane Society says she is no ordinary cat! She is talkative inquisitive and confident. From new people to other animals she loves it all.

Danielle will be available at noon today at the Woods Humane Society shelter off of Oklahoma avenue in San Luis Obispo, plus good news, she is fee waived!

You can find more information on her here!