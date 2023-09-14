Danish Days to 5Ks, there is a lot to do this weekend on the Central Coast

This weekend is packed full of fantastic events across the Central Coast. Here is a look at some of the things going on from Friday, September 15th through Sunday, September 17th.

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Whale Rock Music and Arts Festival

Saturday, September 16th and September 17th Noon to 12 p.m. Castoro Cellars, Paso Robles

Dance the weekend away in the Vinyards of Castoro Cellars up in Paso Robles this weekend during the Whale Rock Music and Arts Festival. Saturday and Sunday live music begins at Noon and continues into the night. While there make sure to enjoy the art installations and yoga classes scattered around the vinyards.

Full details can be found here!

Solvang Danish Days

September 15th through 17th, Downtown Solvang

Celebrate all things Danish this weekend during the 86th Solvang Danish Days celebration! Attendees are invited to "live like a Viking" for a weekend packed with events from parades to beer gardens Friday through Sunday.

Here is a look at the full event schedule!

Full details can be found here!

100th Fiestas Partias

Saturday and Sunday Noon to 5 p.m. LeRoy Park, Guadalupe

Celebrate 100 years of the Club Comite Civico Mexicano de Guadalupe at the two day Fiesta at LeRoy Park in Gradalupe! Live music, food booths, and foklorico dancers kick off the weekend Saturday at noon and will continue through 5 p.m. The party continues Sunday with the traditional Fiestas Patrias parade at noon. More dancing, music and food will fill LeRoy Park until 5p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Saturday, September 16th

Tequila and Taco Music Festival

Madonna Meadows, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Taco' bout a party! Food vendors, margarita booths, craft beer sellers and live music will fill the Madonna Meadows Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the Tequila and Taco Music Festival! Grab your friends, a ticket and a chair to enjoy the live music and fun all day!

Full details can be found here!

Cars & Cowboys Extravaganza

Red River Ranch, Los Olivos 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you love cars, cowboys and everything western head to Red River Ranch in Los Olivos this Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. for the second annual Cars & Cowboys Extravaganza. Rare cars, interactive western activities, live music and delicious food will make for a wonderful afternoon all in support of the Meals on Wheels program run by the Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach!

Full details can be found here!

Sunday, September 17th

Dune Run

Grover Beach, 9 a.m. to Noon

Get a little sand in your shoes Sunday at the annual Grover Beach Dune Run! Choose between a 5K run, walk or a 10K race that winds through the dunes and boardwalks of Grover Beach. Day of registration opens at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m.

Full details can be found here!

