Danish festival returns to Solvang for 87th-annual celebration

The 87th-annual Solvang Danish Days festival began Friday and will continue through Sunday.

The event features axe-throwing, a Viking Beer and Wine Garden, parades, ghost tours, LEGO building competitions and more.

For the full event schedule, click here.

Solvang resident Thomas Birkholm told KSBY he is honored to participate in Danish Days.

"I've been born and raised in Solvang. I'm a third-generation baker here. My family has been here since 1951, so I'm honored to carry on the tradition of Danes and keep Solvang alive and keep it going," said Birkholm.

Tickets start at $12.51 and can be purchased at this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/solvang-danish-days-2024-tickets-903417615407?aff=oddtdtcreator.