DA's auction sale yields $115,540 for construction company victimized by embezzlement

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office has completed an auction for the sale of items seized as evidence during an embezzlement investigation, resulting in $115,540 in victim restitution for Greg Wiemann Construction.

The District Attorney’s Office secured the services of SLOCAL Estate Auctions, Inc. to auction jewelry, watches, sports memorabilia, designer shoes, handbags, artwork, and other items seized as evidence during the criminal investigation.

On March 16, 2021, Joy Noel Wilde of Atascadero was sentenced to 10 years and four months in prison for embezzling money from her former employer, Greg Wiemann Construction, over a three-year period.

The investigation revealed that Wilde had purchased many items using stolen money which included jewelry, watches, sports memorabilia, designer shoes, handbags and artwork. For many of the items, the SLO County Sheriff's Office was able to locate receipts and other proofs of purchase.

To maximize the amount of restitution for the victim, the District Attorney’s Office sought and received a court order authorizing that the seized items be sold at auction and the proceeds provided to Greg Wiemann Construction.

District Attorney Dan Dow said, "The $115,540 in auction proceeds is a significant step to offset the substantial financial loss inflicted by Ms. Wilde.”