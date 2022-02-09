DA's office warning of email scam targeting contact lists

Officials are warning about an email scam targeting people in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office says scammers are gaining access to peoples’ email accounts and contact lists and then, while pretending to be that person, send emails to everyone on the victim’s contact list asking for gift cards to help someone in need.

People who receive an email like this are asked to contact the person they received it from to confirm whether they did in fact send the email.

The DA’s Office says anyone who has been a victim of this scam, including the many people they’re aware of in Santa Barbara, can report it to the FBI here.

