Date set for special election to replace ousted Paso Robles School Board trustee

People interested in running for a position on the Paso Robles Unified School District Board during a special election next year can submit their nominations beginning next week.

The special election on April 18, 2023 will select a replacement trustee for Kenneth Enney, who was recently removed from office following a successful petition.

The petition stemmed from social media posts made in a Facebook group that organizers say was exclusionary toward members of the LGBTQ community.

Officials with the County of San Luis Obispo say the special election to replace Enney will cost the district almost $500,000.

The deadline to submit paperwork to run is Jan. 20, 2023 at 5 p.m.

To make an appointment to ensure nomination papers will be available at a select location beginning Dec. 28, call (805) 781-5228.

Qualified nominees must be 18 or older, a California citizen, resident in the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District and not legally disqualified from holding office.

The Clerk-Recorder’s Office adds that candidate statements must be paid for by the candidate and be no more than 400 words.

