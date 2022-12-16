Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Daughters of the American Revolution to lay Remembrance Wreaths for veterans

WREATH laying
KSBY
The wreath-laying ceremony will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 9 a.m.
WREATH laying
Posted at 9:06 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 12:06:34-05

La Cuesta Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will lay Remembrance Wreaths on the graves of veterans at the San Luis Cemetery on Dec. 17.

The Wreath Laying Ceremony will begin at 9 am.

La Cuesta chapter aims to give all 850 veterans a wreath.

When a volunteer places a wreath on a veteran's grave, they are encouraged to speak that veteran's name aloud, thank them for their service and sacrifice, and reflect on that person and their life.

For nearly 72 years in San Luis Obispo County, La Cuesta Chapter has promoted historic preservation, education and patriotism through commemorative events, service, scholarships and educational awards.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America's future through better education for children.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png