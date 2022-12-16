Daughters of the American Revolution to lay Remembrance Wreaths for veterans

La Cuesta Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will lay Remembrance Wreaths on the graves of veterans at the San Luis Cemetery on Dec. 17.

The Wreath Laying Ceremony will begin at 9 am.

La Cuesta chapter aims to give all 850 veterans a wreath.

When a volunteer places a wreath on a veteran's grave, they are encouraged to speak that veteran's name aloud, thank them for their service and sacrifice, and reflect on that person and their life.

For nearly 72 years in San Luis Obispo County, La Cuesta Chapter has promoted historic preservation, education and patriotism through commemorative events, service, scholarships and educational awards.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America's future through better education for children.