Day in the Park to feature live music, kids zone, car show and more

The 34th Annual Day in the Park is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Aug. 20, at Waller Park in Santa Maria.

The free event will include live music by Soul Kool, free pet microchipping by Santa Barbara Humane, a Party Factory & Home Depot Kids Zone, more than a dozen food trucks, 80 vendors, a beer and wine garden, and a 200-vehicle car show.

Day in the Park is sponsored by Santa Barbara Family Dentistry and presented by SESLOC Federal Credit Union.

The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Waller Park is located at 3107 Orcutt Road.