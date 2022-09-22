Day of Hope raises $344K for local cancer patients

Mission Hope Cancer Center's Day of Hope fundraiser last month brought in a total of $344,720.

The fundraiser took place on August 17 with volunteers fanning out across Santa Maria to collect donations.

The money raised benefits cancer patients at the Mission Hope Cancer Center.

"A very special thing about all the monies that we raised from this community to support our cancer patients on their journey, 100% of it goes straight to that," said Kathleen Sullivan, Vice President of Post Acute and Cancer Care at Marian Regional Medical Center.

On Wednesday, the fundraising total was announced and volunteers gathered to celebrate.

This year's fundraiser was the 9th Day of Hope in Santa Maria.