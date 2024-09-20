'Day of Hope' raises $409K for cancer center

Mission Hope Cancer Center raised $409,013 at the 11th annual "Day of Hope" event on Aug. 24, 2024.

This money will help support local cancer patients, according to officials with the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation and the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation.

The total was announced at the "Day of Hope Celebration" on Thursday.

At the event, KSBY spoke with Kathleen Sullivan who is the Vice President of Oncology and Post Acute Care Services at Dignity Health Central Coast.

She said that, when it comes to cancer treatment, "it's amazing what we have to offer and what we can do—but it can be hard and it can be expensive and it can be emotionally draining."

Sullivan went on to explain that the funds raised through "Day of Hope" help provide cancer patients and their families with both financial and psychiatric support.

Mission Hope Cancer Center officials say that since "Day of Hope's" inception in 2014, the event has raised a cumulative total of $2,696,630.