Day of Hope raises funds to support local cancer patients

Volunteers took to the streets of Santa Maria on Wednesday for the Mission Hope Cancer Center's Day of Hope fundraiser.

This is the 9th year volunteers have sold newspapers to raise money for cancer patients on the Central Coast.

Organizers say it's about more than just raising money. It also honors all those who have faced cancer.

"For me, nursing is my greatest accomplishment and to be able to take a patient who's so afraid and so nervous about this journey, and to give them answers and help them out, just to understand what their journey is, again, they're not going to be alone," said Cynthia Maldonado, Mission Hope Cancer Center Outreach and Registry Supervisor.

About 40 fundraising teams signed up this year, selling special edition copies of the Santa Maria Times for $1. But organizers say many people donated more -- they even got some $100 bills.

In addition to selling newspapers, dozens of cars cruised around Santa Maria to help support the Day of Hope fundraiser.

"We have family members who are battling cancer and for us, that care connection -- it's really important to be out here to show our support for them who are going through it as well as Mission Hope Cancer Center who have done amazing things to support cancer patients," said Nancy Crawford, Care Connection Transport Services Founder and CEO.

Donations are still being accepted on the Day of Hope website.