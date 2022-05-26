Day Reporting Centers host graduation ceremonies

Over 80 formerly incarcerated individuals participated in graduation ceremonies on Wednesday.

The graduates celebrated their accomplishments from the Day Reporting Centers (DRC) in Santa Barbara at the Hilton Beachfront Hotel and in Santa Maria on Tuesday, and at the Radisson Hotel on Wednesday.

The commencement honored the clients that have successfully completed the comprehensive reentry program.

Many families attended as participants received their completion certificate and congratulatory letters from the community

The graduates also had their commemorative cap and gown photo taken.

Community Partner awards and special recognition awards, including Client of the Year and Community Service, were presented.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown served as keynote speaker, applauding the effort and accomplishments of the graduates to better their lives and wishing them well in their future endeavors.

All of the graduates are former state prisoners who were referred to the DRCs from their parole agents and participate voluntarily.

Clients worked with case managers and employment specialists to set vocational, educational and personal goals to help them make positive changes in their lives.

The range of topics in the program include, substance abuse treatment, cognitive behavioral intervention, employment services, career planning, school counseling, transitional housing support and service opportunities.