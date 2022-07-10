Dead humpback whale washes up on Montecito Beach near Cayucos

State Parks and California Fish and Wildlife are investigating the carcass of a dead humpback whale that washed ashore at a beach near Cayucos.

Beach-goers spotted the whale yesterday at Montecito Beach.

KSBY spoke to Pieter Folkens, an advanced primary responder for the Entangled Whale Response Network.

He says experts believe killer whales attacked the humpback whale based on the bite marks on the flukes and throat of the carcass.

Folkens says there is currently no evidence suggesting that human activity or entanglement caused the death of the animal.

Folkens adds that killer whales often attack and bite the mandible, throat and tongue of humpback whales. According to Folkens, the humpback whale's tongue is a specific piece of meat that killer whales often like to eat.

So far, there has been no word on if the dead whale will be removed from the beach.