Deadline to apply for city of Goleta grant funds approaching

Local non-profits serving Goleta residents are reminded to apply for more than $250,000 in grant funds from the city of Goleta.

City officials advise the community not to wait, and to submit applications online by Friday, Jan. 27, for the Goleta City Grant and Community Development Block Grant programs. Click here to get started.

The city council has set aside approximately $100,000 in general fund money and $150,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money for the Goleta City Grant Program. Recipients of this grant may receive up to $5,000 for programs that benefit Goleta residents and the general community.

Organizations involved in educational and cultural activities, such as music, art, dance, and recreation, as well as Goleta-oriented special events and regional projects that enhance and support the quality of life in Goleta are encouraged to apply.

Each year, the city sets aside a portion of its Community Development Block Grant funding to support non-profits serving low-income residents, seniors, and those experiencing homelessness. Those funds are dispersed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which strictly regulates the use of funds.

Grant applications for both programs will be accepted online via the ZoomGrants program. Once all applications are received the mayor, mayor pro tempore, and two Goleta residents appointed by the mayor make up the committee that evaluates the applications and makes funding recommendations to the city council. The council then awards the grants at a meeting in the spring, likely in May of 2023.

Visit cityofgoleta.org for additional information on both grant programs or contact Shanna Dawson in the city of Goleta neighborhood services department, at 805-690-5126 or sdawson@cityofgoleta.org.