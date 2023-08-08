Deadline to receive backdated benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances is Aug. 9

The deadline for veterans to receive backdated benefits for complications arising from exposure to toxic substances during their military service is Aug. 9, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs website.

While there is no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits, if one submits a claim — or submits intent to file — by Aug. 9, eligible applicants may receive benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, according to the Veterans Affairs webpage about PACT Act claims.

The PACT Act, which greatly expanded federal benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances, was signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 10, 2022, following years of inaction in Washington.

President Biden's son, Beau, who served in Iraq, died of brain cancer in 2015.

The bill appropriated $797 billion for funding and expanded healthcare access for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.

The military used burn pits to dispose of waste, plastics, chemicals and human waste. They were commonly used in Afghanistan and Iraq.

It passed the Democratic-controlled House by a vote of 256-174 on March 3, 2022 — largely along party lines. All 174 ‘nays’ were Republican. It passed the Senate 84-14 on June 16, 2022. All 14 ‘nays’ were Republican.

The full name of the bill is Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022, or the Honoring our PACT Act of 2022.

To learn more about the PACT Act, visit the Veterans Affairs PACT Act webpage or call the department’s national office at (800) 698-2411.

The San Luis Obispo Veterans Services phone number is (805) 781-5766. The Santa Barbara Veterans’ Services number is (805) 737-7900.

The VA has an airborne hazards and open burn pit registry. Veterans deployed to regions in the Southwest Asia theater are eligible to participate. Check your eligibility here.