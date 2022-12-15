Deadline to ship Christmas gifts is fast approaching

For those who celebrate, the countdown to Christmas has begun, and that means mailing holiday cards and gifts.

“I’m not a procrastinator. I like to get things done and then you can enjoy the season," said Linda Childers.

Many people who were visiting the post office on Dalidio Drive in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday said they have already mailed their holiday cards and gifts in hopes they will arrive before Christmas.

“I just, I knew if I got them out today then I would be okay, but I was concerned that there might be a long line,” said Nori Beadle.

“You know, you never know how long it’s going to take, so you want to get them there ahead of time and not late right," said Riley Wilkes.

Others say they waited a little longer, but aren’t concerned about their items arriving late.

“It’s still a little bit on time. You know? What do we have 8, 9, 10 days,” said Terry Comer.

“I think I’m a little bit behind. Usually, they go out early. A little bit earlier than this," said Marilyn Farhat.

But time to ship gifts is running out as December 25 draws near.

“So December 17 would be for First Class Mail. Priority Mail would be December 19, and Priority Mail Express would be December 23,” said Janet Morin, U.S. Postal Service City Carrier.

That means those are the last possible days you can drop off your mail to ensure it arrives by December 25.

Morin says that while it’s a busy time for postal workers, they have not encountered any delays.

“Actually, we have not. People have been coming in and saying the packages have gotten there a little earlier than they thought they would,” Morin added.

View a full list of USPS holiday shipping deadlines here.