Deadly crash reported along Hwy 1 in Santa Maria

One person has been killed in a rollover crash in Santa Maria Wednesday morning.

The crash was first reported at 5:18 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 1 and Black Rd. by a caller who said the vehicle was not visible from the roadway.

CHP incident logs report that the vehicle came to rest on its side about 40 feet from the roadway. Its lights were not on, and debris from the crash was scattered across the road.

First responders said the vehicle was cold to the touch.

No information about the victim was immediately available.

KSBY was unable to reach the Santa Maria CHP for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.