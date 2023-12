Emergency crews are on scene of a deadly crash in San Simeon Monday morning.

It was reported at around 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 1 just north of Hearst Castle.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle went through a fence and had major front-end damage.

Crews were still on scene as of 10 a.m.

CHP reported only one vehicle was involved but additional information has not yet been released.