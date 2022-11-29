Dean of Cal Poly’s CAED announces retirement

Christine Theodoropoulos, dean of Cal Poly’s College of Architecture and Environmental Design, has announced her plans to retire from the university.

Theodoropoulos joined Cal Poly in 2012 as the first woman to serve as dean of the College of Architecture and Environmental Design.

She is the second-longest-serving dean in the college’s 75-year history and the longest-serving dean among the current leadership of Cal Poly’s academic colleges.

“It has been an honor and privilege to work with so many amazing members of the Cal Poly community over the past decade supporting our students and helping to shape the built environment of California and beyond,” Theodoropoulos said. “I am looking forward to continuing collaborative efforts serving communities, both locally and globally.”

During Theodoropoulos’ tenure as dean, the College of Architecture and Environmental Design strengthened faculty expertise and grew student enrollment while advancing the national recognition of its accredited programs.

She formed a college leadership team that developed an academic master plan and a diversity strategic plan, expanded the size and role of the Dean’s Leadership Council, and founded the college’s first DEI Committee.

Through partnerships with the college’s academic departments, alumni, friends, and industry, she also increased support for students with financial needs, fostered new and increased access to career paths and co-curricular and global programs, and founded the CAED Teacher-and-Student-Scholar Grant Program.

Her extensive experience as an educational consultant, program reviewer and member of accreditation review teams has benefitted numerous architecture and design programs in the U.S. and abroad, according to a press release sent out by Cal Poly.