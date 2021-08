A death investigation is underway in San Luis Obispo.

San Luis Obispo police were on scene near the creek off Broad Street as of 8:30 a.m. Friday conducting the investigation. The sheriff's dive team also responded.

Police tell KSBY a body was discovered in the creek, but at this time, foul play is not suspected.

Broad Street between Monterey and Higuera streets was expected to remain closed throughout the morning due to the ongoing investigation.

No other information was immediately available.