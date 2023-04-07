Death of Lompoc teen found in Santa Ynez River ruled accidental

The death of a Lompoc teen whose body was found in the Santa Ynez River more than a week after he was reported missing has been ruled accidental.

The coroner’s report for Alberto Cabrera Corona prepared by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office states the 14-year-old’s cause of death to be drowning and mentions there were not signs of foul play, trauma or anything else deemed suspicious.

Cabrera Corona was last seen in the early-morning hours of Jan. 27 near the western city limits of Lompoc.

His body was discovered by kayakers on Feb. 5 approximately a mile from where he was last reported to have been seen.

The report noted that recent rains had cause flooding in the area and a significant increase in water flow to the Santa Ynez River.

A gofundme account created for the boy’s family raised more than $20,000.

