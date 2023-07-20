Death of man at Santa Barbara Harbor appears accidental, officials say

A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found at the Santa Barbara Harbor last week.

The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office has identified him as William Langdon Proctor, 79, of Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara police say they were notified just before 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, of a body found in the water near the harbor’s boat launch ramp/Sea Landing.

Harbor Patrol officers reportedly began CPR once on scene and detectives with the police department launched an investigation due to “the initial unknown circumstances,” according to police.

The sheriff’s office says the final cause and manner of death are pending, but say at this time, Proctor’s death appears accidental.

