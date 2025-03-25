Death of Santa Barbara Co. Jail inmate under investigation

The death of a Santa Barbara County Jail inmate this week is under investigation.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reports the woman was found Monday in her four-person cell while a custody deputy was conducting checks shortly after 5:30 p.m. at the Northern Branch Jail located in Santa Maria.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was arrested Wednesday on a felony no bail arrest warrant related to being prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition, according to the sheriff’s office, which states on Friday, she was taken into custody following a court appearance for an additional felony animal cruelty charge.

Sheriff's officials say the woman was one of three people being housed in the cell, but that only one other person was in the cell when she was found. Life-saving measures were performed but were unsuccessful.

Multiple investigations into the woman’s death are currently underway.

The sheriff’s office says more information will be released once family members have been notified and the investigations completed.