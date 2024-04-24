Def Leppard guitarist performs at Boo Boo Records in San Luis Obispo

English rock musician, Phil Collen, performed at Boo Boo Records in San Luis Obispo Monday, celebrating two milestones.

Collen is best known as the guitarist for the rock band Def Leppard. He joined the band in 1982 during the recording of the Pyromania album.

The records store was packed with a line out the door as fans attended the free performance and record signing.

Mike White, Boo Boo Records store owner, tells KSBY it has been a long time since the store has brought in such a big artist.

The performance by Collen was to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Def Leppard's album Pyromania.

Collen's appearance also is part of Boo Boo Records' 50th anniversary concert series.

To keep up with Boo Boo Records and their concert series, you can click here and follow them on social media.