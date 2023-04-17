Watch Now
Delays expected along portion of Higuera St. in San Luis Obispo this week

Posted at 4:23 PM, Apr 17, 2023
Part of Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo is closed this week for sidewalk repairs and drivers are being advised to expect delays in the area.

City officials say there is a single lane closure, sidewalk closure and bike lane closure on northbound Higuera Street in between South and High streets.

Work is expected to be complete by the middle of the week.

Beginning Wednesday, Johnson Avenue between Palm and Monterey streets will be closed due to paving work. Drivers will be detoured and should expect delays for one day only.

