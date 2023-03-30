Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Delays expected as pothole repair works takes place on Hwy 41 near Cholame

Road.png
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Caltrans says a maintenance paving project on a one-mile section of Highway 41 near the Highway 41/Highway 46 “Wye” in Cholame will result in a full closure of the 41 on Wednesday, April 5.
Road.png
Posted at 8:41 AM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 12:24:21-04

 

 

Delays are expected on Highway 41 in the Cholame area Thursday morning as Caltrans works to repair potholes in the area.

 

Caltrans says crews are working north of the Highway 41/46 “Wye.”

 

Delays of up to 20 minutes are expected as the number of open lanes has been reduced.

Work is expected to wrap up Thursday at 3 p.m. but will resume again Monday and Tuesday, April 3 and 4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Caltrans says Wednesday, April 5, a full closure of Highway 41 from the 41/46 "Wye" to Reef City in Kings County will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg