Delays expected as pothole repair works takes place on Hwy 41 near Cholame

Delays are expected on Highway 41 in the Cholame area Thursday morning as Caltrans works to repair potholes in the area.

Caltrans says crews are working north of the Highway 41/46 “Wye.”

Delays of up to 20 minutes are expected as the number of open lanes has been reduced.

Work is expected to wrap up Thursday at 3 p.m. but will resume again Monday and Tuesday, April 3 and 4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Caltrans says Wednesday, April 5, a full closure of Highway 41 from the 41/46 "Wye" to Reef City in Kings County will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.