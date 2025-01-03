Delays expected as Vandenberg SFB suspends Trusted Traveler Program

People are being advised of potential delays entering Vandenberg Space Force Base following a change in how entrance at the gates will work.

Base officials announced Friday that it’s suspending its Trusted Traveler Program until further notice.

“Due to recent events and the current heightened security posture, the Vandenberg Space Force Base Trusted Traveler Program has been temporarily suspended, effective immediately, until further notice. This suspension is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and security of base personnel, assets, and the surrounding community," a Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs representative told KSBY.

This means everyone ages 18 and up will be required to get a visitor pass from the visitor center, which is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If the visitor center is closed, passes can be obtained from the guard shack at the Santa Maria Gate.

The Trusted Traveler Program was intended as a way to expedite access by allowing trusted base personnel to vouch for some non-base personnel entering the base during specified times.

Base officials say people entering the base on Monday should expect delays.

