Deli meat shortage affecting Central Coast deli

San Luis Obispo, a city where there is no shortage of deli's, is now facing a deli meat shortage.

Gus's Grocery in San Luis Obispo says a recent bird flu outbreak is contributing to the shortage of deli meat.

The shortage is not exclusive to turkey, other deli meats are also hard to come by, forcing businesses to find alternatives.

"Chicken products that we use that I've had to find substitutes for, and trying to find something that's the same quality has been extremely hard," said Shannon Koester, Gus's Grocery Owner.

Some customers say while they have not noticed a shortage in their favorite deli meats, they are noticing price increases.

"It hasn't affected me a ton, I guess I've just noticed prices have gone up in a lot of the coastal towns," said customer Nick Wilson.

Others say they haven’t noticed any changes at all.

"I would say I haven't noticed any price differences or anything," said visitor Cheryl Avery.

"Mmm no, not really because I can eat ham too. I don't really care that much, but maybe a little," said customer Connor Buis.

At Gus's, Koester says while substitute products often cost more, prices are staying the same for now.

"Right now I'm absorbing the cost," said Koester.

Koester says this deli meat shortage is likely going to be a problem for the foreseeable future and even her food vendors do not have a clear idea of when it is going to end.