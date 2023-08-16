Delight Foundation hands out free school supplies in San Luis Obispo

A free school supplies giveaway took place Tuesday in San Luis Obispo.

The non-profit Delight Foundation handed out supplies such as notebooks, backpacks, pens, pencils, crayons, and pencil sharpeners to more than 200 students.

According to its website, the foundation's goal is to provide necessities to those in need within our local communities.

"At Delight Foundation, we take education so seriously. As we know, that education is the key to the future of the children, so no matter how small, no matter how little, we try to help them in ways that help their education... because kids are the leaders of tomorrow," said Ayodeji "DJ" Bello, Delight Foundation President and Founder.

The event took place at Breakthrough Ministry.

