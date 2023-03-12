Del's Pizzeria celebrates 50th anniversary

A local pizzeria is celebrating a big milestone.

Del's Pizzeria in Pismo Beach has been open for 50 years now.

It first opened back in 1973, serving Central Coast residents and visitors ever since.

On Saturday, the restaurant held a special celebration.

"We are so excited to celebrate Bernadette's 50-year anniversary," said Margaret Gordan, a Del's customer for the past 40 years. "She has been an upstanding person in our community. Our children have grown up with Del's poizza and we have done a lot of business with her."

"I feel like I created a great family legacy and Del's will hopefully continue on through them and be able to leave my imprint on the Pismo Beach community," said Bernadette Delmore, Del's Pizzeria owner.

At one point, Del's Pizzeria had five locations in San Luis Obispo County.

Saturday's celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce.

