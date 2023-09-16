Delta Air Lines to once again offer flights out of Santa Barbara

Flights on Delta Air Lines from Santa Barbara to Salt Lake City and Atlanta can now be booked.

The non-stop service will begin on June 7 of next year.

Delta used to fly out of the Santa Barbara Airport but ended its service in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atlanta flights will be offered once a day departing Santa Barbara at 7:25 a.m. and arriving in Atlanta at 2:55 p.m.

Salt Lake City flights will be offered twice a day, departing at 6 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. Return flights will arrive at 12:18 p.m. and 11:51 p.m.

