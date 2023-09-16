Watch Now
Delta Air Lines to once again offer flights out of Santa Barbara

Tickets can be booked starting Saturday, Sept. 16
Posted at 8:08 AM, Sep 16, 2023
Flights on Delta Air Lines from Santa Barbara to Salt Lake City and Atlanta can now be booked.

The non-stop service will begin on June 7 of next year.

Delta used to fly out of the Santa Barbara Airport but ended its service in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atlanta flights will be offered once a day departing Santa Barbara at 7:25 a.m. and arriving in Atlanta at 2:55 p.m.

Salt Lake City flights will be offered twice a day, departing at 6 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. Return flights will arrive at 12:18 p.m. and 11:51 p.m.

