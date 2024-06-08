Delta Airlines returns to Santa Barbara Airport flying to two destinations

Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) officials announced the return of Delta Airlines flights.

A gate launch celebration took place Friday at the SBA Terminal after the service was terminated during the pandemic.

Delta is now offering nonstop services to Atlanta once a day and to Salt Lake City twice a day.

Airport officials say the new Atlanta flight marks the longest direct commercial flight offered in the airport's history.

With these two connections, airport officials say travelers can now reach more than 35 domestic destinations and 30 international destinations with just one stop.