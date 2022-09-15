Delta IV Heavy set to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

A National Reconnaissance Office mission (NROL-91) aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket is set to launch from Vandenberg in September, a representative from Space Launch Delta 30 said.

The launch window is scheduled to open at 1:50 p.m. on Sept. 24. Col. Bryan Titus, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander, will be the launch decision authority.

NROL-91 is a national security payload that would "deliver critical intelligence information from space that U.S. warfighters and decision makers need", according to the press release.

The Delta IV Heavy rocket is one of the world's most powerful rockets, Space Launch Delta 30 officials said. The NROL would be the tenth Delta IV from Vandenberg.