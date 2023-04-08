Deltopia weekend causes traffic closures in Isla Vista

Deltopia weekend is underway in Isla Vista, impacting traffic.

On Saturday, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office tweeted that traffic was being affected by attendance of the event.

According to the tweet, roads being closed include:



Sabado Tarde road at Camino Corto.

Del Playa at Camino Corto 6750 Alleyway from Trigo road to Sabado Tarde road.

Trigo Road at El Embarcadero.

Camino Pescadero.

Camino Del Sur.

The sheriff's office says these are hard closures, which means public traffic will not be allowed in these areas. Only emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass.

Deltopia is an annual event that often coincides with the first weekend after the state of UC Santa Barbara's Spring Quarter.

In recent years, the unsanctioned party has brought tens of thousands of partygoers to Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, preliminary statistics for Friday include three arrests and more than 20 citations.