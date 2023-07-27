Demand for HVAC repairs increases in northern San Luis Obispo County amid extreme heat

Increasing demand for HVAC repairs has hit northern San Luis Obispo County as residents continue to deal with high temperatures.

Local HVAC companies, like Straight Line Heating and Cooling Enterprise, say they have been receiving a large number of calls for HVAC repairs.

Their team has been working with 10 to 20 clients each day.

“There's been a huge intake in about 400 to 500 percent and the phone has been ringing between 40 to 80 times a day,” said Sydney Goldis, owner of Straight Line Heating and Cooling Enterprise Inc.

“I was so surprised that he could come out this fast. I imagine a lot of people calling him during this time,” said Jenny McKinley, a Paso Robles resident.

If you are not keeping your HVAC system maintained, it can become quite costly.

Repairs for common air conditioning failures can cost up to $200 to $400.

“A normal part that fails on air conditioners are the run capacitor, contractor, or it could be the condenser fan,” Goldis said. “If it’s any more than that, you're usually talking usually a complete replacement.”

In order to have your air conditioner run more efficiently throughout the year, Goldis recommends that homeowners change out their filters every 30 days, while also having a professional chemically clean them from time to time.

“You need to keep them clean. They need to be chemically cleaned every 2 to 3 years so that they run at peak performance and save you money,” Goldis said.

The owner of Straight Line Heating and Cooling recommends getting your HVAC checked annually so that you can stay cool under extreme heat.