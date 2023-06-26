Demolition begins on Alamo Pintado Creek Pedestrian Bridge near Los Olivos

Work to replace the Alamo Pintado Creek Pedestrian Bridge near Los Olivos is now underway.

Demolition of the pedestrian bridge along Highway 154 began Monday.

It was originally scheduled to take place the week of June 13 but was postponed after a bird nest was discovered.

Caltrans says it took crews about two hours Monday to complete the demolition, adding that they will be cleaning up and hauling away debris from the demolition for the rest of the week.

The $3.9 million project includes not only a new bridge that meets seismic safety codes but a retaining wall and, in the creek, planted rock slope protection.

Work is set to be complete by the summer of 2025.