Dental offices provide local resident with a new smile

Two Central Coast dental offices are coming together to give a smile back to one of their patients.

Dental patient Maximina Tiburcio went in Friday for her procedure.

San Luis Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Center and Atascadero Hills Dental partnered with Dignity Health to provide funding for the oral surgery.

Tiburcio tells KSBY she has been experiencing tooth pain for about four years, and she is happy and thankful that the doctors are willing to do this for her.

Tiburcio received dental implants to replace upper molars on both sides of her mouth.