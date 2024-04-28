Dept. of Transportation releases new rules for canceled and significantly delayed flights

Airlines will now be required to give automatic cash refunds for canceled flights and those that are significantly delayed.

Some good news for air travelers was released on Wednesday by the Department of Transportation, as they announced the new rules requiring airlines to automatically give cash refunds to passengers for canceled and significantly delayed flights.

“I think it's a great idea,” said Kristen Feavel, a Templeton resident.

Feavel flies at least three times a month for work and has experienced many setbacks over the years.

“Overnight delays and cancellations,” Feavel continued.

Fortunately, there is good news for fliers like Feavel.

The new airline rules will require automatic cash refunds when flights are canceled or significantly changed, checked bags are significantly delayed, or extra services purchased are not provided.

The refunds must be automatic, prompt, cash or original form of payment, and full amount.

“To be compensated quickly and for there to be a transparent way to take care of that, I think it’s a real win for the consumer,” Feavel said.

The Transportation Department defines a ‘significant delay’ as lasting at least three hours for domestic flights and six hours for international ones.

Airlines will still be allowed to offer another flight or travel credit instead but consumers can reject the offer.

“To get that instant compensation, at least you don’t have to worry about what's going to happen,” Sajdah Nyassi, a Sacramento resident said.

Nyassi says one time, traveling to Africa for a history tour, her flight was delayed.

“We stayed extra hours,” Nyassi said.

Although traveling in a group of fifty people, no one was given clear instructions about their delay.

“We didn’t know who to go to, all we saw was on the screen showing up this is delayed this is delayed,” Nyassi said.

Previously, airlines could set their own standards for what kind of flight change warranted a refund which made it hard for passengers to know or assert their refund rights.

The new rule also applies to refunds of checked bag fees, if the bag isn't delivered within 12 hours for domestic flights or 15 to 30 hours for international flights.

The refunds must be issued within seven days according to the new DOT rules and must be in cash unless the passenger chooses another form of compensation.