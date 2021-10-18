Watch
Deputies arrest man after road rage gun threat in Lompoc

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
During the arrest, deputies found a loaded 9-millimeter pistol with the serial number removed and a large-capacity magazine.
Posted at 2:49 PM, Oct 18, 2021
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man who pointed a gun at a person during a road rage incident over the weekend.

The reported incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 18, near Mission Dr. and Alisal Rd. in Solvang. Deputies responded to the call at about 7:13 p.m.

Officials say the suspect, who was driving a silver Toyota Tacoma, repeatedly pointed a firearm at the victim during the incident before he drove away.

Deputies found a vehicle that matched the description near Hwy 246 and Purisima Rd. and performed a high-risk traffic stop.

During the stop, they arrested Sean Tyler Dukes, 27, a Lompoc resident.

Deputies found a loaded 9-millimeter pistol whose serial number had been removed. Officials say the pistol was loaded with a large-capacity magazine.

Dukes was booked at the Main Jail on the following charges:

  • Carrying a loaded firearm in public (misdemeanor)
  • Possession of an un-serialized firearm (misdemeanor)
  • Possession of a large-capacity magazine (misdemeanor)
  • Criminal threats (felony)
  • Assault with a firearm (felony)

Dukes has been released on $50,000 bail.

