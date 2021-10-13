Deputies arrest man on suspicion of attempted murder near Lompoc

One man suffered serious injuries and another was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Tuesday near Lompoc.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance shortly after 9 a.m. at a residence in the 200 block of Burton Mesa Blvd. in the Vandenberg Village area.

Deputies reportedly arrived to find a man with a serious laceration to his upper torso.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies arrested Edgar Ayala, 26.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder and domestic violence and is being held on $1 million bail.