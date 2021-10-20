Deputies arrest San Luis Obispo man for illegal marijuana operation

A San Luis Obispo man was arrested for an illegal marijuana grow operation last Thursday, Oct. 14.

According to city of San Luis Obispo the suspect 26-year-old Spencer Jefferson was issued a search warrant at his residence.

Investigators discovered his residence supported the illegal production of marijuana by converting the inside and backyard to cultivate and extract marijuana products.

Many complaints were made in suspicion of an illegal marijuana growing operation over the past two months.

Jefferson was charged for "illegal cultivation of marijuana in the residence" back in November of last year.

The city permits up to live marijuana plants to those who are 21 and over.

The case is being evaluated by the district attorney’s office.