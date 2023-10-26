Deputies arrest suspected sexual predator in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies arrested a man from Caliente on suspicion of seducing a minor.

Deputies say on Wednesday, Mark Hershey, 67, arrived at a location in San Luis Obispo where he was under the impression he was meeting a minor who lived in San Luis Obispo County.

Detectives say when Hershey arrived he was arrested. Prior to the arrest, deputies say Hershey made electronic contact with a person he believed was a minor to meet for sex.

Hershey was arrested for sending or showing harmful material to seduce a minor, contacting a minor with the intent to commit certain felonies, and arranging a meeting with a minor for a lewd purpose.