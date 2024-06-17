Deputies asking for help in Isla Vista burglary, animal abuse case

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with a burglary and animal abuse case involving chickens that were found dead on church property in Isla Vista.

Sheriff’s officials say deputies responded at around 7:11 p.m. Sunday to the church on the 6500 block of Picasso Road.



Deputies reportedly discovered that someone had gotten into a locked chicken coop on the property and used a bat or something similar to attack the chickens. The coop belongs to the Isla Vista Community Services District, according to sheriff’s official, which say four of the chickens were killed.

Deputies are working to gather evidence and contact witnesses but say no arrests have been made. They add that there is no evidence at this time indicating the church was specifically targeted.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Isla Vista Foot Patrol station at (805) 681-4179. To leave an anonymous tip, call (805) 681-4171 or click here.