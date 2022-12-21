Deputies conduct wellness checks with Santa Barbara County youth

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department conducted county-wide wellness checks with youth on community supervision on Tuesday.

11 deputy probation officers took part in the wellness checks.

The checks involved an assessment of the living environment and of the needs of the child and their family members.

Deputies dropped of gift cards and toys to the families, which were donated by CommUnify’s Toys for Tots program.

30 total homes were visited, part of the 200 youths that the Santa Barbara County Probation Department supervises.